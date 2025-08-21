PHOTO: Cracker Barrel’s ‘Soulless’ Logo Update Sparks Outrage

The iconic restaurant Cracker Barrel debuted a fresh logo on Tuesday, but the move is garnering heavy criticism as the chain also makes other updates to the brand.

The logo that used to feature a barrel and a man sitting in a chair next to it now simply says “Cracker Barrel” in brown letters on a yellow background, Fox News reported Thursday.

“The new design marks the first time in 48 years that the logo only features text. The Old Country Store opened in 1969 with a text-only logo before adding the iconic image of the man sitting against a barrel in 1977,” the outlet said.

The company in 2024 began updating its locations from a southern antique feel to appear more modern, the report noted.

Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino claimed the changes brought a positive response, according to ABC News.

“People like what we’re doing. Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow — the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us,” she said.

However, social media users did not hold back when they learned of the changes taking place. One user compared the logo change to that of Land O Lakes butter:

Another person referred to the controversy over actress Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad that enraged leftists:

In a post on Wednesday, the X account Woke War Room said, “Cracker Barrel’s new logo isn’t an accident — it’s CEO Julie Felss Masino’s project. She scrapped a beloved American aesthetic and replaced it with sterile, soulless branding. Masino kept a DEI regime that promises to ‘identify, recruit, and advance’ hires by race — and now faces civil rights complaints from @America1stLegal to the EEOC and the Tennessee AG. She should resign and be replaced with leadership that will restore Cracker Barrel’s tradition.”

As the controversy over the logo increases, CNN reported that “Shares of Cracker Barrel (CBRL) nosedived more than 12% in trading Thursday.”