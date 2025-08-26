First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday unveiled the Presidential Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenge, a nationwide initiative inviting K-12 students and educators to develop innovative AI-based projects that address community challenges while fostering early interest and competency in emerging technologies.

“The Presidential AI Challenge will be the first step in preparing our next generation with a base understanding of this important new technology,” Mrs. Trump remarked in a statement.

In her video message on AI.gov, Mrs. Trump pointed to her work with an AI-powered audiobook as an example of the technology’s growing reach. She called AI both promising and risky, adding that it will soon drive “every business sector across our economy” and that America must remain at the forefront.

The challenge invites students from kindergarten through 12th grade to design projects that apply AI tools or methods to address local or regional community issues. Educators are also encouraged to submit proposals showcasing creative approaches to teaching or applying AI technology in classrooms.

According to the official website, the program seeks to “ignite a new spirit of innovation as we celebrate 250 years of independence and look forward to the next 250 years,” adding that early training in responsible AI use will prepare American students “to be confident participants in the AI-assisted workforce.”

Mrs. Trump expanded on this message in a promotional video, urging students to take part:



Are you ready for an AI challenge? Take part in this nationwide initiative to discover, develop, and expand AI’s potential… Just as America once led the world into the skies, we are poised to lead again. This time in the age of AI.

The announcement comes as part of the first lady’s broader focus on technology and youth engagement. Earlier this year, she championed the Take It Down Act, a bipartisan legislation signed into law in May that criminalizes the posting of real or AI-generated sexually explicit images without consent. The measure passed both the Senate and House with overwhelming support.

At the bill signing, Mrs. Trump warned that AI technologies, while offering opportunities, can also serve as “digital candy” with risks to children’s cognitive development and online safety. Her advocacy has built on previous initiatives such as “Be Best,” which emphasized children’s well-being and digital responsibility.

Through the Presidential AI Challenge, Mrs. Trump said she hopes to empower students and teachers to contribute to the nation’s leadership in artificial intelligence. Interested participants can learn more and register at AI.gov/initiatives/presidential-challenge.