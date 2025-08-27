President Donald Trump is a winner and the public knows it. Witness the $1.5 billion he has raised since being returned to the White House, hitting a milestone in contributions as leaderless Democrats flail and founder in his wake.

Trump confirmed his financial windfall, driven by the runaway 2024 electoral triumph, by taking to social media.

“I am pleased to report that I have raised, since the Great Presidential Election of 2024, in various forms and political entities, in excess of 1.5 Billion Dollars. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote early Wednesday on Truth Social.

The Hill reports the main super PAC affiliated with Trump, MAGA Inc., reported nearly $200 million in the bank this month, as it looks to the 2026 midterms in which control of Congress will be up for grabs.

The president has said he will “probably not” seek a constitutionally prohibited third term, telling CNBC’s “Squawk Box” earlier this month would like to and cited his polling numbers alongside broad public support, the outlet’s report notes.

As Trump considers his future, wayward Democrats have barely any idea of just where they are headed other than embracing those whom the rest of society reject.

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about stances by Democrats in response to Trump policy.

Marlow said, “Democrats have been tricked into taking the side of criminals, and they’re now pro-criminal…backing criminals over American citizens.”