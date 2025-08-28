Rep. John Larson (D-CT) attended an anti-immigration enforcement rally this week in Newington, Connecticut, where he called on “Americans to rise up” against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, whom he compared to Nazis.

“This is a time for good trouble. This is a time for Americans to rise up,” Larson can be heard telling a crowd at the rally.

Larson then declared ICE agents to be like Nazi Germany’s secret police, who played a significant role in the Holocaust.

“This is not Germany. That’s the SS and the Gestapo,” Larson said. “This is the United States of America. Unmask yourselves.”

Larson’s attacks on ICE come as agents are facing an 830-percent increase in assaults as they carry out immigration enforcement actions.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons revealed in June that left-wing activists are targeting the families and children of agents. In another instance, Cudahy, California, Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez (D) suggested the 18th Street Gang ought to start targeting ICE agents.

“You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you,” Gonzalez says in video footage. “It’s everyone else that’s not about the gang life and out there protesting and speaking up.”

