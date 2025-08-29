The University of Michigan announced this week that its hospital will no longer offer sex change drugs to minors amid pressure from the Trump administration.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in July it had sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics “involved in performing transgender medical procedures on children.” Michigan Medicine said on Monday it was one of the institutions to receive a subpoena.

“In light of that investigation, and given escalating external threats and risks, we will no longer provide gender affirming hormonal therapies and puberty blocker medications for minors,” Michigan Medicine officials said in a statement.

“We recognize the gravity and impact of this decision for our patients and our community. We are working closely with all those impacted, and we will continuously support the well-being of our patients, their families, and our teams,” the statement continues. “We are deeply grateful to our clinicians for their unyielding commitment to providing the highest quality care, and to all of our team members for their dedication to helping our patients, and to supporting each other, as we navigate these changes together.”

DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle celebrated the news as a “massive win for children’s safety and for common sense.”

“For months, the Justice Department has been investigating hospitals and health systems that have been surgically and chemically mutilating children under the guise of ‘gender-affirming care.’ Today, the University of Michigan announced that it ‘will no longer provide gender affirming hormonal therapies and puberty blocker medications for minors,'” Mizelle said in a post to X.

“This is a MASSIVE win for children’s safety and for common sense. But it isn’t the first. Per ABC, the University of Michigan is just the latest of 20+ hospitals and health systems that have ended or restricted so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ since January,” he continued. “Under [President Trump] and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s leadership, we will continue fighting each and every day to protect children from exploitation and mutilation by hospitals and health systems who are motivated by radical gender ideology, profits, or both.”

Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called the University of Michigan’s decision “cowardly” and doubled down on sex-mutilating drugs for minors.

“The announcement from the University of Michigan that they will no longer provide their transgender patients with all of the healthcare options available is shameful, dangerous, and potentially illegal,” Nessel said in a press release on Tuesday. “This cowardly acquiescence to political pressure from this president and his administration is not what patients have come to expect from an institution that has labeled itself, ‘the leaders and the best,’ and my Department will be considering all of our options if they violate Michigan law.”

“This administration draws most of its power from the willingness of its targets to capitulate without a fight, abandoning their own principles and interests, and throwing disfavored populations under the bus,” Nessel continued. “Despite repeated successful legal challenges to actions by this administration, UM has chosen instead to sacrifice the health, well-being, and likely the very lives of Michigan children, to protect itself from the ire of an administration who, oftentimes, engages in unlawful actions itself.”

Nessel was one of more than a dozen Democrat attorneys general to sue the Trump administration this month over the president’s January executive order aiming to end federal support of sex changes for minors and over the DOJ’s investigation of hospitals, per he Hill.

A federal judge partially blocked Trump’s order in February, although litigation is ongoing.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.