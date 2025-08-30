President Donald Trump shared security footage of contractors, who he claimed were responsible for a “huge gash in the limestone” in the White House’s Rose Garden.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted how he was “very proud of the beautiful stonework” in the Rose Garden, adding that renovations of the Rose Garden were “completed.” Trump continued to add that days ago, while “admiring the stonework,” he noticed the gash in the limestone that “extended more than 25 yards long”

Upon reviewing security camera footage, Trump revealed that a subcontractor who had been “installing heavy landscaping on a steel cart that was broken and tilting badly, with it rubbing hard against the soft, beautiful stone” had allegedly caused the damage.

“Three days ago, while admiring the stonework, I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long,” Trump wrote. “It was deep and nasty! I started yelling, ‘Who did this, and I want to find out now!’ — And I didn’t say this in a nice manner. I wondered, ‘Was it vandalism or, was it stupidity?'”

Trump continued: “Lo and behold, because of the fact that we’ve installed the finest security equipment anywhere, they brought back the stupid people, with their boss watching (in sunglasses!). It was a subcontractor that was installing heavy landscaping on a steel cart that was broken and tilting badly, with it rubbing hard against the soft, beautiful stone.”

Trump noted that while he loves and respects “great workers and contractors,” things like this should not occur, adding that he would be replacing “the stone” and charging the contractor.

“I love and respect great workers and contractors, but something like this should never happen,” Trump added. “Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again — But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In early June, the White House started several projects such as paving “over the grass in the Rose Garden” and installing flagpoles. This came after Trump announced in April that he was putting his own “touches” on the White House, the Associated Press reported.

During an interview with Fox News in March, Trump explained that the White House uses the Rose Garden for events like press conferences, adding that when the ground is wet, it “can be an issue for some,” according to People.

“You know, we use [the Rose Garden] for press conferences, and it doesn’t work because the people fall,” Trump explained. “The terrain can be wet, and the soft ground can be an issue for some.”