An illegal alien, shielded from deportation by former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, has been extradited to the United States to face murder charges in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a 30-year-old DACA illegal alien whose parents crossed the southern border when he was 8 months old, is back in the United States after spending four years on the run in Mexico.

On Aug. 29, 2020, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department alleges that Rangel-Ibarra murdered 22-year-old Lesly Palacio at his residence before getting his father, Jose Rangel, to help him move the woman’s body into the bed of a truck.

Palacio’s remains were found two weeks later in the Valley of Fire State Park.

Police have long believed that Rangel-Ibarra fled to Mexico within 48 hours of allegedly murdering Palacio, as he has family ties to the country. Rangel-Ibarra’s father spent just nine months in prison after having been convicted of helping his son move Palacio’s body.

Mexican law enforcement arrested Rangel-Ibarra in July 2024, and the U.S. Marshals Service coordinated his extradition to the United States, taking him into custody and returning him to the U.S. in late August 2025.

Rangel-Ibarra could have been nabbed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2018 after he was arrested in Las Vegas for carrying a concealed weapon. For that charge, he was released from jail by a judge.

Rangel-Ibarra is now in custody at the Las Vegas jail. His next court appearance in the murder case is scheduled for Sept. 3.

