An illegal alien, who entered the United States by disembarking from a cruise ship in Miami, Florida, is now accused of searching for young boys to sexually abuse in Alabama.

Indonesian national I Made Gitayana, a 31-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama and charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

According to police, Gitayana illegally entered the U.S. after disembarking from a Miami-docked cruise ship in July of this year. After leaving the cruise ship, for which he was an employee, Gitayana traveled to Alabama.

While in Alabama, police allege that Gitayana contacted an underage boy whom he solicited for sexual acts. The underage boy was actually a decoy operated by law enforcement.

Gitayana set a time and place to meet the underage boy for sex, according to police. Law enforcement was at the location where Gitayana soon arrived and was subsequently arrested.

“Every child deserves to be safe. Those who seek to exploit and abuse them will find no refuge here,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a statement. “I commend my team, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security for their relentless work in making this arrest. I promise our community that we will never stop pursuing those who threaten the safety of our children.”

Gitayana remains in police custody at the Limestone County Detention Facility, where he potentially faces additional charges.

