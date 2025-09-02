Pennsylvania: Democrat County Commissioner Arrested in Major Drug Bust

A Democrat county commissioner in Lehigh, Pennsylvania, was reportedly arrested last week as part of a massive drug bust.

The multi-state drug bust was announced by Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan during a large-scale press conference last Friday, per ABC6:

Twenty-two people have been arrested so far in the investigation, including Lehigh County Commissioner Zachary Cole-Borghi. He has since been released after posting $50,000 bail. More than 2,000 pounds of marijuana, along with large quantities of cocaine and MDMA pills have been recovered as part of the investigation.

Cole-Borghi was arrested at Bethlehem City Hall, where he worked as an open records officer. He was charged with “possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to deliver a pound of marijuana,” per the Blaze.

During the press conference, DA Gavin Holihan said the investigation began three years ago and that it extended all the way to Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin.

“This is a wide-ranging, as I said, multi-jurisdictional investigation, which included people yesterday who were arrested in the City of Chicago and the State of Wisconsin,” Holihan said. “And there are warrants for people in multiple counties in Pennsylvania, as well as the state of New York, I believe the state of New Jersey, Philadelphia — so a wide-ranging conspiracy.”

“To date, some of the items seized include well over $100,000 in cash, crypto accounts, more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana, large quantities of THC, liquid cocaine, and MDMA pills. Additionally, at least 25 firearms were seized yesterday, including semi-automatic rifles and ghost guns. As part of the operation, two clandestine labs were discovered manufacturing illegal THC products. Those labs were discovered and dismantled by the PA State Police Clandestine Laboratory Team,” he continued.

