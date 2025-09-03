Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) suggested that socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and other Democrat socialists should “create their own party.”

During an interview with CBS New York’s Marcia Kramer on Sunday, Suozzi was asked if House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) should endorse Mamdani, or if it would hurt Democrats’ chances of “trying to take control in 2026.” Suozzi said “it would be bad for the” Democrats, and praised capitalism, while adding that socialism in the United States has “failed.”

WATCH — “He’s a Communist!” Trump Calls Out NYC Democrat Zohran Mamdani:

“What does he do about Zohran Mamdani?” Kramer asked. “Does he endorse him? Or does that hurt him in trying to take control in 2026?”

“Listen, I have not talked to him about it recently, I don’t think he should endorse Zohran Mamdani,” Suozzi answered. “I think it would be bad for the Democratic Party nationwide.”

Suozzi continued to highlight how “capitalism has raised more people out of poverty than any other system in the world,” while “socialism has failed everywhere throughout the United States of America.”

“I believe in free enterprise, I believe in democracy, I believe in democratic ideals,” Suozzi added. “Do I think there’s a problem with affordability? Absolutely, there’s a problem with affordability. We have to make things more affordable, but we have to also support the police, we have to reduce costs, we have to reduce taxes in New York state to make us more competitive with the rest of the country.”

Breitbart News reported that in a 2021 video, Mamdani, who won the Democrat primary for NYC mayor in July of this year, “proposed buying up private properties to ‘convert’ them into communes”:

The New York state assemblyman, who beat former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democrat primary last week, argued that the solution to “America’s housing crisis” is getting the government to “fully commit to a new era of social housing” in a video titled “How Socialists Solved The Housing Crisis.” “To go further toward the Vienna model, we’ll have to go beyond the market,” Mamdani said. “We can establish community land trusts to gradually buy up housing on the private market and convert it to community ownership.”

Mamdani has also suggested creating city-run grocery stores and has been criticized over comments he made during a July 2020 podcast where he spoke out “against sending” police officers to respond to domestic violence calls.

Other Democrats such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who is running as an independent in NYC’s mayoral race, and Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) have described Mamdani as being “too extreme to lead” NYC.