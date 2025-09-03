Newsom Tries, Fails to Ban Parody — While Imitating Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tried to ban “deepfake” parody on the Internet — while trolling President Donald Trump with imitation posts, turning the governor’s official X press feed into a parody account.

As Breitbart News reported, a federal judge tossed out two laws that Newsom signed last year — one that banned so-called “deceptive” materials, another that required social media companies to enforce the ban.

Newsom’s administration tried to argue that parody would still be allowed with a disclaimer. Senior Judge John Mendez of the Eastern District of California, wrote that requiring a disclaimer would “kill the joke.”

Meanwhile, Newsom and his staff have continued to post in ALL CAPS on X, in an apparent attempt to imitate President Trump’s social media rhetoric, doing exactly what the governor sought to ban in the state.

Newsom celebrated a court win on Tuesday, after a federal judge ruled in his favor on the question of whether the president had the authority to use the National Guard and the military to fight crime in Los Angeles.

The governor ignored his loss in the other federal court ruling, which found — not for the first time — that Newsom had tried to infringe on fundamental constitutional rights enshrined in the First Amendment.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.