Schweizer: Is George Soros a Racketeer?

Is George Soros a racketeer?

The billionaire currency speculator, who in 1992 netted $1 billion by shorting the British pound and bringing the Bank of England to its knees, controls a large network of left-wing activist organizations from under the umbrella of his Open Society Foundations.

Days ago, President Donald Trump threatened Soros and his son, Alex, with prosecution under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a 1970 law providing for extended criminal penalties against participants in ongoing criminal organizations. The law was meant to be a weapon for prosecutors against the Mafia, but it has been used in other contexts as well.

Trump was himself prosecuted (unsuccessfully) by Fulton County DA Fani Willis of Georgia, based on a RICO charge stemming from the 2020 election tally in Georgia.

On the most recent episode of The Drill Down, Peter Schweizer highlights recent research by the Government Accountability Institute that explains the deep connections between Soros, fellow billionaire Bill Gates, and a dark-money funding organization called Arabella Advisors.

The Arabella network has funded various left-wing groups that have been tied to the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles and the “No Kings” protests this summer in several cities.

“It’s not illegal for Soros, or Elon Musk, to make contributions to political causes,” Schweizer explains. As far as funding groups that incite violence, however, “you don’t have to prove that the head of the [funding] entity knew that they were going to engage in criminal activity. All you have to show is they should have known… So, if I as a funder said, ‘you know what, I’m going to fund this group,’ and I know they have a history of violent protests, and I fund them anyway, even if I never directed or was involved in making the decision to engage in violent protest, I could still be charged under RICO.”

Trump’s threat against Soros is really a rhetorical warning shot aimed at Arabella Advisors and other dark-money funders. Soros gives money to Arabella, which in turn distributes it. Arabella provided nearly $5 million to two left-wing nonprofits involved with protests that turned violent against immigration law enforcement in Los Angeles, according to recent financial disclosures available. One of those groups, Community Change Action, supported the L.A. protests and provided protest tips in Spanish. Its “ brainchild ,” the Fair Immigration Reform Movement, has trained children how to aggressively protest.

Another Arabella-funded group, the “Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles,” has been accused by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) of fomenting “unlawful” unrest during those riots. That group also received more than $50 million in state and federal grants during the Biden administration, according to an investigation by the Washington Examiner.

Some large philanthropists have already noticed. Bill Gates has terminated his relationship with Arabella. His foundation was one of Arabella’s earliest patrons back in 2008 and the Gates foundation has given $450 million to various causes through the Arabella network since then.

Other Arabella groups in the crosshairs are the 1630 Fund and the New Venture Fund , which was the one affiliated most directly with Gates.

The pro-Palestine cause is part of the action, too.

“The nonprofit Tides Foundation has given over $22 million to different causes in this area,” Schweizer says. “Tides, of course, has received money from Soros and has worked at some level with his organizations. They gave $650,000 to the Jewish Voice for Peace, $710,000 to the Adelaide Justice Project, $86,000 to If Not Now, $38,000 to the Center for Constitutional Rights, $600,000 to the Mass Liberation Project, $132,000 to Westpac Foundations, and that includes Students for Justice in Palestine.”

“Now, some of these groups are not engaged in violent protests, but some are,” he says. He goes on to mention groups that violently protested construction of a police training facility in Georgia, and another group, called The Indivisible Project , that was reportedly involved in funding the violent attacks on Tesla dealerships as a protest against Elon Musk’s DOGE efforts.

