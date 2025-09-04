IRS Officer Attacks President Trump’s Efforts to End Weaponization Against Conservatives: ‘Such a Farce!’

A deep state Internal Revenue Service (IRS) official has been attacking President Donald Trump’s agenda after one of her colleagues was ousted for allegedly targeting conservatives.

IRS Appeals Officer Niki Wilkinson commented on a LinkedIn post and claimed Republicans were “fear mongering” when it came to the work of the IRS official whom the Daily Caller on Wednesday identified as Holly Paz.

“Wilkinson made the remarks in a comment on conservative activist Chuck Flint’s post about Holly Paz, a former IRS official who served as a deputy to Lois Lerner. Lerner was head of the IRS division responsible for the Tea Party targeting scandal during the Obama administration,” the report said.

Flint is the president of the Alliance for IRS Accountability. He was quoted in his post as saying, “Paz’s Biden-era pass-through unit is now bludgeoning conservative businesses with fines and must be disbanded. Commissioner Long is flexing his muscles on the IRS Deep State and sending a signal to rogue bureaucrats by placing Paz on leave.”

In response, Wilkinson said, “Such a farce! Interesting how Senators outside the IRS are fear mongering and falsely describing the work. They have no idea what Examiners found in those audits, which in fact exposed fraud or noncompliance in the passthrough area as for years the IRS didn’t effectively audit them — there was a history of ‘no changes’ because Examiners didn’t have the skill or the time to do the work. And Paz was not diving charge of this unit, but rather it was one of many under her umbrella as the LB&I Comm’r.”

“The unit was ran by others in the chain just like others such as crossborder activities etc. If the Senators were really so concerned, why not drag them to Congress and review the work that was done especially since the GOP is in majority and could easily do so. Or are they afraid of the seeing the results and that some of their wealth constituents weren’t as compliant as they should have been!” she continued.

In June 2013, Breitbart News reported the IRS “circulated an internal memorandum announcing that Holly Paz — the Obama donor-turned-IRS director of Tax Exempt Organizations who sat in on 36 of 41 Inspector General interviews with IRS employees — will be replaced.”

“Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight Committee were baffled when they learned that the Inspector General had allowed Paz to sit in on the audit interviews of her IRS employees about improper targeting of conservative groups,” the article read.

In August, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who replaced Billy Long, had his initial meeting with the IRS as President Trump’s administration sought to revamp the agency, Breitbart News reported.

He said during the meeting that his top three priorities were revenue collections, privacy, and customer service.

A few days after the Breitbart News article was published, the outlet said Bessent, as acting commissioner of the IRS, could continue working to end the weaponization of the agency and unravel Biden-era policies.