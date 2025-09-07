Infant Surrendered to Pennsylvania Safe Haven Baby Box

A baby was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and efforts to facilitate an adoption are underway.

The surrender occurred in August to the baby box located at Lancaster General Hospital, WGAL reported Thursday. The location is the first baby box installed in the state, and the surrender marks the second at the location since its installation.

“We had a surrender earlier this month at our Lancaster location. Our hearts are with this mother who selflessly chose to surrender her baby,” Safe Haven Baby Boxes said in a post to Facebook. “We are grateful she trusted our organization to keep her baby safe!”

Baby boxes were created to deter parents from abandoning their newborns in unsafe conditions, potentially leaving them to die. Baby boxes are temperature-controlled incubators often built into exterior walls of fire stations, police stations, and hospitals, and can be accessed from inside. At-risk mothers can safely and legally place their newborns inside. Once the baby is inside the baby box, the outside door locks, and the mother has time to leave before an alarm goes off to alert first responders or hospital staff to the child’s presence.

The baby is then quickly removed and sent to a hospital for a wellness check. From there, the baby is usually placed into state custody and is often quickly adopted.

In Pennsylvania, infants can be legally surrendered up to 28 days old to hospitals, fire stations, police stations, EMS providers, urgent care, and baby boxes, according to the organization’s interactive map of Safe Haven laws by state.

