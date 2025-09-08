Exclusive — Michael Whatley, Former RNC Chair: Trump Said ‘I Need You to Run’ for Senate

President Trump said “I need you to run,” Michael Whatley, former head of the Republican National Committee (RNC) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing his entrance into the North Carolina senate race.

Host Mike Slater asked Whatley why his stint at the RNC did not last longer.

“I’m looking at your resume, [it] says here that you were the head of the RNC from March of 2024 to August of 2025. This is around a year and a half. I know other jobs that I applied for, they like to see two years of employment to prove that you were a valuable part of the company. Why were you at that previous job of yours for so short of a time, sir?” he asked.

“Well, I hate to say it, but President Trump kicked me out,” Whatley revealed. “When President Trump called and said that ‘We have a vacancy in North Carolina for the Senate, and I need you to run,’ I said, ‘Yes, sir, I’m happy to do it.'”

Whatley said it was a “great conversation”

“He called, he said, ‘You know, I’m sitting here with JD Vance, our great Vice President, and John Thune, Senate Majority Leader. We’re talking about the Senate races, and we all agree that you’re going to run in North Carolina and you’re going to win, and you’re going to do great. So congratulations,'” Whatley said, describing the conversation between himself and the president.

“We talked about the details, and, you know, sat down after that and started making plans and announced a week later that we were going to be moving, and real excited about having Joe Gruters take over at the RNC,” he continued, describing him as a “good friend.”

“He’s a good friend. He’s a good ally of the president. But more importantly, I’m really excited about running here in North Carolina. You know, President Trump needs an ally in the Senate for North Carolina, and North Carolina needs a conservative voice in the Senate, and I’m going to be that voice,” he added.

