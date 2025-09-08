ICE Issues List of Fugitive Illegal Alien Gang Members, Kidnappers, Rapists Protected by Sanctuary State Illinois

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is calling out Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), whom agency officials accuse of protecting criminal illegal aliens accused of kidnapping, rape, and gang membership, among other crimes.

On Monday, ICE officials released a list of criminal illegal aliens across the sanctuary state of Illinois who have been shielded from arrest and deportation, and in some cases, released back onto the streets:

Gabriel J Valle Galvez, a 47-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for battery, aggravated assault, DUI, trespassing, criminal damage to property, public indecency, violation of order of protection, and multiple assaults. Valle Galvez has been identified as a Latin King gang member. ICE lodged arrest detainers twelve separate times. Each time Cook County Jail did not honor the detainer and released him. Javier Carmelo Casillas Gomez, a 46-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for procuring prostitution, domestic violence/assault, drug possession, and an active warrant for drug manufacturing. ICE lodged an arrest detainer, with Cook County Jail. Victor Manuel Gomez-Atilano, a 45-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with prior deportations and convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. ICE lodged an arrest detainer with the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was released despite the ICE arrest detainer. Ricardo Salas Muro, a 41-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico with convictions for burglary and drug possession. He was released multiple times despite ICE detainers lodged by ICE Chicago. Dany Daniel Hernandez Colina, a 27-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member with repeat arrests for burglary and shoplifting. An immigration judge issued an order of removal for Colina in 2024, but he was released after Cook County Jail failed to honor the ICE detainer. Carlos Johendy Gonzales Montero, a 36-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member with charges for reckless conduct, aggravated assault with a weapon, and armed violence. This gang member was released after Cook County Jail ignored ICE detainers. Oscar Remiez Vences, a 30-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Two Six gang with convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and domestic battery. Cook County Jail did not honor the ICE detainer and released him. Frankismar Oliveira-Infante, a 39-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault. He’s considered armed and dangerous after Cook County Jail failed to honor detainer. Rutilo Uriostegui Mojica, a 28-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for illegal reentry, drug possession, and multiple DUIs was released despite an ICE detainer. Pedro Enrique Colmenares Gonzalez, a 34-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren De Aragua gang member with a past criminal history of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, sexual assault, domestic battery, and kidnapping. He was released multiple times despite ICE lodging a detainer. Abdul Raza Al Kaby, a 60-year-old criminal illegal alien from Iraq, with convictions for felonious assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and murder/intent to kill. Al Kaby had an order for removal by an immigration judge in 1997 but was repeatedly released from Illinois jails despite ICE detainers.

With the list of illegal aliens protected by Illinois’s sanctuary state policy, ICE announced Operation Midway Blitz, which will focus its efforts on arresting illegals who have used such sanctuary policies to evade federal agents.

The operation is in honor of 20-year-old Katie Abraham of Illinois, who was killed in a drunk driving crash allegedly caused by illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol of Guatemala. Abraham’s friend Chloe Polzin was also killed in the crash.

“This operation will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“For years, Governor Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians released Tren de Aragua gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers on Chicago’s streets — putting American lives at risk and making Chicago a magnet for criminals,” McLaughlin said. “President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: No city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

