Illinois radical Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who in January called illegal aliens are “our neighbors and friends,” in August said that if U.S. military personnel were deployed in Chicago, it would be an “invasion.”

The governor is so dedicated to illegal aliens over his own citizens that he is characterized lawbreaking illegals who have flooded the country as “our neighbors and friends” and says it is “disturbing” that President Donald Trump is enforcing the United States immigration laws (that Democrats had previously supported for decades), Politico reported in January.

Appearing State of the Union, the extremist Democrat said Trump’s policies are “going after people who are law-abiding, who are holding down jobs, who have families here, who may have been here for a decade or two decades, and they’re often our neighbors and our friends,” Politico said.

The governor’s description of “law-abiding” does not seem to take into account that they broke our laws to get into this country illegally.

Pritzker also celebrated the laws in Illinois that contravenes federal immigration laws. “We have a law on the books in Illinois that says that our local law enforcement will stand up for those law-abiding, undocumented people in our states who are doing the right thing,” he said, “and we’re not going to help federal officials just drag them away just because” they are in the U.S. illegally.

In a September 6 post on X, he touted state efforts to train illegals how to avoid being held responsible for breaking the law.

The far-left gov. also claimed that Trump’s immigration policies are “an attack on the American people,” despite the fact that illegal aliens are not “the American people.”

President Trump has been considering a plan of bringing U.S. National Guard troops into Chicago — one of the most dangerous cities in America — to crack down on crime like he did in Washington, DC. But Chicago’s left-wing Mayor Brandon Johnson and Pritzker have been vociferously opposed to the plan.

“It’s clear that, in secret, they’re planning this — well, it’s an invasion with U.S. troops, if they, in fact, do that,” he told CBS.

Pritzker went even further and dove head-long into a wild conspiracy theory claiming that Trump isn’t “really” targeting crime in Chicago, but instead wants to use the National Guard to “stop elections” in the deep blue city.

The governor told CBS that we “should understand that he has other aims, other than fighting crime,” and claimed without evidence that Trump wants to “stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, take control of those elections.”

Pritzker also blasted Trump as a “wannabe dictator,” and said, “The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not normal. Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator,” in a post on X.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston