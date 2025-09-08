JD Vance: ‘Democrats Don’t Care About Epstein’ or ‘His Victims’

Vice President JD Vance is not buying Democrats’ newfound religion when it comes to getting to the bottom of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

The vice president’s comments come as Democrats, leaderless and without an agenda after Kamala Harris’s decisive November defeat, have embarked upon a crusade calling for the release of the nebulous “Epstein files,” with many suggesting or downright insisting without evidence that Trump is implicated in Epstein’s criminal activity.

“The Democrats don’t care about Epstein,” Vance posted on X Monday evening. “They don’t even care about his victims. That’s why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies. No one is falling for this BS.”

The establishment media also has been eager to inflate the significance of the well-documented but merely social relationship between Epstein and Trump.

Monday, the House Oversight Committee released copies of a birthday card allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein in 2003. The Wall Street Journal reported on the alleged card in July but withheld publication, heightening speculation while the controversy festered.

The White House says the Wall Street Journal’s own reporting has proven the illegitimacy of the card.

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote. “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.”

“President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” she added.

Democrats have found an unlikely ally in a Republican congressman who has proven a thorn in the side of Trump’s agenda.

In what the White House and Republican congressional leadership see as a distraction from the important work of funding the government before the September 30 deadline and messaging on Trump’s legislative successes heading towards the critical midterm elections, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has been circulating a discharge petition to force a vote to release more Epstein documents.

Massie has latched onto the files as his top priority after Trump’s political allies made clear their determination to defeat him in the 2026 primary, spending seven figures in ads against the Kentuckian who has bucked Trump on everything from government spending legislation to Trump’s big, beautiful bill.

Massie told ABC News Sunday he will have the necessary 218 votes to force a vote on his discharge petition “by the end of September.” Only a handful of Republicans have joined Massie so far, and it remains possible Trump could convince them to remove their names from the discharge petition.

Whether Americans, in Vance’s words, “[fall] for this BS” may not be determined until the midterms, but the timing of Democrats’ 2025 Epstein conversion does not lend to their sincerity.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.