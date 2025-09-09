Exclusive — Former WH Attorney Gene Hamilton: Trump Has Forced the Left to Defend Drug Cartels and Illegal Aliens

The Trump administration has forced the left to defend the position of criminals, cartel members, terrorists, and illegal aliens, former White House Deputy counsel and current president and cofounder of America First Legal Gene Hamilton said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked about Vice President JD Vance slapping back a leftist who took issue with America taking out cartel members.

“JD Vance just over the weekend, he said, killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military… This liberal, progressive guy on Twitter who’s popular, he wrote back… ‘killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process, it’s called a war crime.’ And JD, Vance, our Vice President, wrote back, ‘I don’t give an s-word what you call it’… No one’s ever had a vice president who’s ever talked like that or ever had that attitude — even put the expletive aside. There’s that attitude of, ‘Oh, I don’t care what you call it.’ What does that attitude say?”

“I would say that the Vice President’s statements indicate something that I personally have witnessed and belief to my core, which is that this administration across the board has taken the position of America first and Americans first to heart, and that they are going to do what has to be done to protect this country, to protect the American people, and in this instance, to protect them from the influx of drugs that can kill all kinds of innocent Americans,” Hamilton replied.

“And so when you see, I think it might have been Brian Krassenstein, or whatever his name is, who you’re referring to,” he said, suggesting it would be a good thought experiment to see if these individuals who hold this kind of thinking said anything when former President Barack Obama used a drone strike to kill an American citizen in the Middle East.

“The hypocrisy here is wild,” he continued. “And what’s really interesting is that the Vice President and the President have now forced the left, the radical left, to take up the position and to defend the position of criminals and cartels and terrorists and the illegal aliens over the American people.”

“I think we’ll see that play out time and time again, and I think we know how that will play out in the long run for the American people,” he said, concluding that “the American people are going to choose the people who put them first.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.