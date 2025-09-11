Senate Republicans have now invoked the “nuclear option” that could change the chamber’s rules and more easily allow them to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominees.

“The 53-43 party-line vote came after negotiations intensified earlier Wednesday on a bipartisan deal to speed the nominations, but it failed to get enough Democratic support and Republicans moved forward with the partisan rule change,” the Hill reported on Thursday.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said Democrats need to “quit stalling.”

“This … has to be fixed,” said Thune. “We offered you a proposal that had your fingerprints on it. It wasn’t even your fingerprints, you initiated it. It’s time to move. It’s time to quit stalling. … It’s time to fix this place.”

The nuclear option would allow Republicans to confirm nominees “en bloc” and would allow the party to change rules simply by a majority vote.

“The Republican plan was based on one offered by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Angus King (I-ME) in 2023. The Democratic proposal would have allowed ‘en bloc’ consideration and passage of up to 10 nominees greenlighted by individual committees,” added the Hill. “The bipartisan package that was being discussed would have increased the number under the Klobuchar-King bill from 10 to 15.”

In an exclusive with Breitbart News recently, Sen. John Thune wrote that “both sides have long agreed that a president deserves to have his or her administration in place, quickly.”

“That doesn’t mean we don’t disagree. But it does mean when nominees are held up, opposed, or blocked — it’s for a legitimate purpose, not for leverage in partisan games, to score political points at the expense of public safety,” he wrote.

“Now, while I agree with the above sentiment, those sentences aren’t actually mine. Those are the words of Democrat Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in 2022, when President [Joe] Biden already had 405 Senate-confirmed nominees in place, 230 of whom were confirmed via voice vote,” he added.

