Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) called for a school board member who praised the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to “immediately resign.”

In a post on X, Youngkin called on “leaders from both parties to not only” condemn Chesterfield County School Board member Dot Heffron’s comments pondering how people “used to be okay with shooting Nazis,” but to join him in “demanding her resignation.” Youngkin also called for leaders from both the Republican and Democrat Party to “rebuke any endorsement” that Heffron had made.

“Chesterfield County School Board Chair Dot Heffron must immediately resign after her comments promoting the murder of Charlie Kirk,” Youngkin wrote. “Nobody who would cheer murder should be allowed within 100 years of a student. I call on leaders from both parties to not only publicly condemn her despicable comment and rebuke any endorsement she has made, but also join me in demanding her resignation.”

As Breitbart News reported, Heffron’s post on Instagram comes after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

“Call me old fashioned, but I remember when we used to be okay with shooting Nazis,” Heffron allegedly wrote in a story on her Instagram account.

In an Instagram post from December 15, 2023, Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger stated that she was “proud to announce” Heffron’s endorsement for her campaign to serve as Virginia’s next governor.

“Thank you for your dedication to Chesterfield’s students and families — and for always sharing your perspective as a parent and educator,” Spanberger said in her post.

Spanberger issued a statement that she condemned “any efforts to justify or minimize the horrific murder” of Kirk, adding that “disagreements over policy, perspectives, or even worldviews should never lead to violence.”

“As the investigation continues and law enforcement continues to build their case, I think it’s important to state unequivocally: I condemn any efforts to justify or minimize the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk or anyone else,” Spanberger said in a post on X. “Disagreements over policy, perspectives, or even worldviews should never lead to violence. We are a nation of laws — and we have a First Amendment right to free speech, and that right is not limited just to those who agree with us.”

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported that the alleged assassin behind Kirk’s death was identified as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, and was reported to be in custody.