X Strategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday that Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk “was the strongest voice for Christianity in our nation” and that his words will become more potent with time.

Bruesewitz, who shared a more than a decade-long friendship with Kirk, emphasized to Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that Kirk was not merely a political voice.

“Charlie, I think he’s such more important than a political voice. I think he was the strongest voice for Christianity in our nation,” Bruesewitz said. “I think his ability to spread the word of God…in the way he did, brought more people to Jesus than any living pastor today, and I’m so proud of him for that, and it’s a change that I witnessed in his life, and he became so proud of it.”

He recalled having dinner with Kirk less than a week ago in South Korea and sensing a peace about him.

“When I was with him in Korea five days ago, six days ago, having dinner with him, I just sensed a peace about him, a calmness about him. When I first met Charlie, he was always… focused on the next project. He was always focused on what was next. But… he was focused on the here and the now. He was present, he was peaceful, he was calm. And I was so relieved to see that about him. And he spread the word of God in a way that nobody else has done in our generation. And I think the best thing that I’ve seen since his killing were these stories and testimonies of people inspired to go to church, inspired to read their Bible again, inspired to get baptized, and I think you’re going to see more of that.”

Like Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart, who died at 43 years old on March 1, 2012, Bruesewitz said Kirk’s message and voice will become stronger with time.

“Charlie’s voice has only gotten louder. I think, over the next, you know, decade, just like Andrew Breitbart, right, his words only become more powerful over time. And Charlie’s words, and fortunately, he spoke a lot, he wrote a lot, and he’s got a quote for everything now, and people are going to search for them, and they’re going to find his videos 20 years from now and be like, ‘Man, that guy was right.’ And I was proud to call him a friend. And I’m honored and I’m just so moved by all the different, you know, vigils and, you know, testimonies that I’m seeing towards him.”

Bruesewitz also applauded Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, for her powerful address to the nation.

“I’m so proud of Erika Kirk and the courage that she showed last night during her address to the nation. It was so impactful, and it’s my hope that she is the next leader of Turning Point USA,” he told Boyle. “It’s an organization that is so incredibly important to the future of our nation. And, Erika, I don’t think anybody is better suited to carry on Charlie’s legacy than his beautiful and incredible wife, and anything that she’ll ever need, I know that I’ll be there to support her. I know you’ll be there to support her, and everybody in our movement has her back.”