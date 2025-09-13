Supporters of Charlie Kirk are invited to attend a prayer vigil in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, September 14, to honor the life and legacy of the Turning Point USA founder, according to an announcement from event organizers.

A public prayer vigil will be held in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, September 14, 2025, to commemorate the memory of Charlie Kirk. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m., and will include remarks and prayers from national leaders, administration officials, and members of Congress.

Speakers and participants are expected to include Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Senior Advisor for U.S. AGM Kari Lake, Congressman Andy Biggs, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, Congressman Eli Crane, and Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman, among others.

This service will be a unifying event focused on prayer, mourning, and celebrating the life, legacy, and memory of Charlie Kirk — a national treasure whose life was cut far too short,” organizers stated in the release.

Due to security concerns, pre-registration is required, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public can register online, with only one ticket available per mobile number. Children are welcome, and a separate registration is not required for them.

Additional guidelines for attendees include a prohibition on bags of any kind. Event organizers noted that while limited $25 paid parking is available, it is not recommended, encouraging attendees instead to use the Metro, with Foggy Bottom–GWU listed as the closest station, or carpool services.

The location will be announced Sunday afternoon to registered attendees.

Members of the public wishing to attend must pre-register, and can do so here.