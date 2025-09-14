Elon Musk: ‘The Left Is the Party of Murder’

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk called the left “the party of murder” during a remote appearance he made at a giant freedom rally in London, England, on Saturday.

“…You see how much violence there’s on the left with our friend Charlie Kirk getting murdered in cold blood this week and people on the left celebrating it openly, the left is the party of murder and celebrating murder,” Musk said in a conversation with British activist Tommy Robinson.

“Let that sink in for a minute,” Musk added. “That’s who we’re dealing with here. That is who we’re dealing with.”

The comments were made Saturday in an interview done remotely by a video link for the crowd at Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally and march, which drew more than 110,000 Brits protesting immigration and restrictions on free speech.

Musk also predicted more violence from the left.

“Violence is coming,” he told the crowd. “You either fight back or you die.”

The Hill, in reporting Musks comments, appeared to cast doubt on Musk’s “claim” that people “on the left” were “openly” celebrating the conservative organizer’s assassination in Utah.

However, as Breitbart News has reported, gleeful behavior over the killing has been reported and has resulted in firings of people from a variety of professions in the U.S.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is typically described by his detractors as “far right.” He has been a longtime firebrand activist in British politics and has been jailed numerous times over the years on various charges connected with his activities.

Musk spoke at length at the rally, often drawing cheers from the crowd, as he took on the “woke mind virus” threats against free speech and immigration issues.

He told the crowd that the British government has lost its way.

“I really think that there’s got to be a change of government in Britain,” Musk said at one point. “We don’t have another four years, or whenever the next election is — it’s too long. There’s got to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote held.”

The Guardian described the rally as “one of the largest nationalist events in decades.”

