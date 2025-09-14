A young woman who reportedly works for Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s campaign is being accused of making horrific online comments about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The Republican Party of Virginia identified the woman as Jasmine Frye, whose Facebook reportedly said she works for Spanberger.

The organization pointed to a post from Spanberger’s rival, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, which showed what appeared to be Frye’s social media account.

Frye reportedly wrote, “F around and find out. His entire brand was hate and violence; you attract what you preach.”

Earle-Sears wrote in the caption of her post, “Charlie was a husband and father. Abigail must condemn this immediately and fire anyone who celebrates political violence. Decency isn’t partisan.”

The Republican Party of Virginia claimed Spanberger has refused to comment on or condemn Frye’s alleged post, adding, “If she truly opposes political violence, she would fire this individual for promoting it.”

A social media post from the Virginia College Republicans showed what appeared to be Frye, judging by her name tag, standing with Spanberger and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

“Jasmine Frye with Abigail Spanberger AND Tim Kaine. Democrats are literally STANDING WITH people who want conservatives DEAD. Absolutely despicable. @SpanbergerForVA should disavow & drop out,” the group said:

In addition, the X account LibsofTikTok shared what appeared to be a video of Frye wearing a Spanberger T-shirt. The text in the video read, “Canvassing for future governor Abigail Spanberger!!”

It is also important to note that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is calling for a Chesterfield County School Board member who praised Kirk’s assassination to resign, Breitbart News reported Friday.

The outlet continued:

In a post on X, Youngkin called on “leaders from both parties to not only” condemn Chesterfield County School Board member Dot Heffron’s comments pondering how people “used to be okay with shooting Nazis,” but to join him in “demanding her resignation.” Youngkin also called for leaders from both the Republican and Democrat Party to “rebuke any endorsement” that Heffron had made. “Chesterfield County School Board Chair Dot Heffron must immediately resign after her comments promoting the murder of Charlie Kirk,” Youngkin wrote. “Nobody who would cheer murder should be allowed within 100 yards of a student. I call on leaders from both parties to not only publicly condemn her despicable comment and rebuke any endorsement she has made, but also join me in demanding her resignation.”

