Nolte — Open Season On Us Began in 2015: 639 Acts of Violence/Harassment Over 3 Years

Between September of 2015 and November of 2018, Trump supporters faced 639 documented acts of violence and harassment.

That’s roughly 215 acts a year, 18 per month, and 4.5 per week.

Those were just the acts we knew of — the ones we could credibly document. Looking back on the list for the first time in seven years, the breadth and scope are hard to comprehend. The specifics I didn’t remember. The effort Breitbart News made to ensure the accuracy of the list, I do.

Sure, most of the awfulness was committed by left-wing activists, the terrorists in Antifa, and the like.

But here’s a Democrat U.S. Senator saying he “wanted to beat the living crap” out of his GOP opponent.

Here’s a former Democrat vice president speaking of a Republican candidate: “I’d like to give him a high threshold of pain.”

Oh, and here’s 20 involving the corporate media… Believe me, there are more:

In late 2018, we ended the list. The point had been made. The work was labor-intensive, especially for a part-timer like me, and it was obvious no amount of documentation would change anyone’s behavior — not in the corporate media, not among Democrat leaders, and certainly not among the well-funded left-wing terrorist groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

At the hands of CNN, the New York Times, and the like, open season had been openly declared on us. And now, here we sit…

With a president who got shot in the face.

Here we sit…

With 31-year-old Charlie Kirk martyred in front of the world in a public execution meant to terrorize all of us.

Here we sit…

With tens of thousands of mainstream Democrats openly celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Here we sit…

With the same regime media that unified to destroy an innocent rodeo clown for lampooning Obama, not only ignoring all the teachers, lawyers, health care professionals, and other credentialed Democrats celebrating a murder, but rushing to their defense.

Here we sit…

Still being hunted as the open season declared on us by corporate media, elected Democrats, academia, and Hollywood enters its second decade.

They’re not murdering us because we’re Nazis.

They call us Nazis so they can murder us.

