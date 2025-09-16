Beni Rae Harmony, a reporter with WICS ABC Newschannel 20 in Illinois, resigned from her job this week after being suspended for paying a non-partisan tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

Beni Rae Harmony identified Charlie Kirk as her “former mentor” in her tribute to him, holding back tears in remembering her former boss.

“Lean on your neighbors. Speak up for what you believe in. I don’t care what it is,” she said.

Beni Rae Harmony said she later resigned after being suspended.

“Effective immediately, I have resigned,” she said in a social media post, “after being SUSPENDED for airing a non-partisan tribute to Charlie Kirk this past Friday.”

“Many in the mainstream media have been fired or punished for mocking his assassination. I believe I am the first to be targeted for honoring him on ai,” she continued. “My resignation is guided by values that are essential to who I am, which I refuse to set aside in order to keep a job. I choose my faith and love of country, and always will. Thank you, Springfield. My home. My community. My people. God Bless Charlie Kirk and his beautiful family, and God Bless these United States of America.”

Social media users immediately expressed an outpouring of support.

“Thank you for standing up for what you believe in and giving an amazing and heartfelt tribute. Your path forward will be a great one. Whatever you do next, I’ll be ready to share and support you. Proud of you,” said one user.

“I’m sorry this happened. You deserved better! Proud of you for standing up for your beliefs. If I can help, let me know!” another user said.

“Hey fellow Illinois resident! You’ve got this. God is with you. You will never regret standing up for your values. God Bless,” said another.

