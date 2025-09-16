Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy warned that any employee caught celebrating the assassination of conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk would “be held accountable.”

“Any employee caught celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk will be held accountable,” Duffy wrote in a post on X. “We’ve referred this to @DDOTDC.”

Duffy added that the DOT “won’t tolerate our employees celebrating political violence.”

Duffy’s post comes in response to another post on X about an individual who had worked at the District Department of Transportation as a transportation planner and was seen on video footage protesting a vigil for Kirk in Washington, D.C.

In video footage posted on X, the alleged DDOT employee can be seen holding a sign with quotes from Kirk about the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Islam, and other topics.

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday while taking part in a Q&A with students at Utah Valley University.

Breitbart News has reported that an assistant professor from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was suspended and facing “firing” after they commented on Kirk’s assassination by saying that the “world” and Kirk’s two children were “better off without him.”

Clemson University was also reported to have fired two faculty members for posts made on social media “mocking” Kirk’s assassination, “bringing the total to three employees fired.”:

Clemson University’s board met for more than three hours on Monday to discuss legal advice, which resulted in the decision to terminate two faculty members, bringing the total to three employees fired for their vile social media posts mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. This came after a spotlight was shone on the school and three of its employees — Robin Newberry, Joshua Bregy, and Melvin Villaver Jr. — when the Clemson College Republicans student group flagged their shocking and abhorrent social media posts.

An assistant cheer coach at a high school in Idaho was also fired after posting a video celebrating Kirk’s assassination.