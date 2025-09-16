U. of Tennessee Knoxville Prof Suspended, Faces Firing After Claiming Charlie Kirk’s Kids Are ‘Better Off’ After Assassination

University of Tennessee, Knoxville assistant professor Tamar Shirinian has been suspended and now faces firing after responding to the assassination of Charlie Kirk by claiming “the world” and “his kids” are “better off without him in it.”

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has suspended and is now pursuing the firing of assistant anthropology professor Tamar Shirinian, according to a report by the Tennessean.

In reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Shirinian wrote, “The world is better off without him in it. Even those who are claiming to be sad for his wife and kids… like, his kids are better off living in a world without a disgusting psychopath like him.”

“And his wife, well, she’s a sick fuck for marrying him, so I don’t care about her feelings,” the assistant professor added in her post.

The university responded following online calls for the university and UT System President Randy Boyd to ask them to “act now,” the Tennessean noted.

“Celebrating or advocating violence and murder is reprehensible and has no place at the University of Tennessee,” Boyd said in a Monday X post.

“UT Knoxville is actively investigating the matter and will take decisive action to ensure it is addressed with the full weight and attention it deserves,” the UT System president added.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville later provided an update on the matter, announcing, “The university has taken swift action against a faculty member who has failed to meet our expectations for civil engagement.”

“Her actions endorsing violence and murder do not represent the university or our values,” the university added.

The university went on to reveal, “The faculty member is out of the classroom, placed on administrative leave, and termination proceedings have begun.”

“Teaching and shaping the lives of young people is core to the mission of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville,” the school asserted.

“We have a great responsibility as educators of America’s future leaders to make sure students have a healthy educational environment in which to learn, wrestle with difficult issues, and express themselves civilly. We take that responsibility seriously,” the university added in a follow-up post.

On Wednesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) lowered the flags at the State Capitol in memory of Kirk.

“[First Lady Maria Lee] & I ask Tennesseans to join us in lifting up Charlie’s wife Erika, two children & entire family to the Lord, and to be in prayer for our Nation that is in desperate need of God’s healing.”

Gov. Lee later endorsed the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s decision to fire Shirinian, and thanked Boyd and the school’s chancellor, Donde Plowman, for “taking decisive action to terminate this employee.”

“I’m grateful to all of TN’s university leaders who are taking appropriate action,” the governor said.

“Please continue praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and for God’s healing on our nation,” Gov. Lee added.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Breitbart News.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.