Idaho High School Cheer Coach Fired for Posting Video Celebrating Charlie Kirk Assassination

Annika Rutz, an assistant cheer coach at Meridian High School in Meridian, Idaho, has been fired for posting a video celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Rutz was fired from the West Ada School District after declaring in a Snapchat video, “You fucking got what you fucking deserve. I just saw the fucking video, it looks like you got shot in the neck or chest,” in reference to Kirk, according to a report by KIVI.

Watch Below:

In the video, Rutz went on to rant, “I’m not saying I wish death upon someone, but that’s what I’m fucking saying for this motherfucker, piece of fucking shit, I hope he’s dead.”

“Is that going to get me arrested?” Rutz adds, appearing to second-guess her remarks, before blatantly sarcastically adding, “I hope he’s not dead, ohh ohh, pray for Charlie Kirk, ohh ohh.”

“And he’s a huge advocate for gun rights, if that isn’t irony, I don’t know what is,” Rutz continues, before concluding her video by exclaiming, “Today’s a good day! Today’s a good day!”

In what appears to be follow-up post to Snapchat, the now-former Idaho high school employee shared a photo of her face with her hand over her mouth, writing, “Confirmed: he’s dead.”

A third Snapchat post from Rutz read, “No he didn’t deserve to be violently killed like that, it’s a horrible devastating thing that his family did not need to witness and it didn’t need to happen. This will tear our country apart further. However, he wasn’t exactly a good man.”

On Thursday, West Ada School District posted a statement to its social media, announcing that it has since “terminated” Rutz for her video.

“Like many in our school community, we were shocked and saddened by its content,” West Ada School District said. “Please know that West Ada does not endorse or condone the video in any way.”

“The matter was addressed immediately upon being brought to our attention,” the school district continued. “After review, it was determined that the employee’s conduct violated school and district policy.”

“As a result, Miss Rutz’s employment with West Ada School District has been terminated,” West Ada School District said.

The statement went on to ask the public not to share Rutz’s video, because “it does not reflect who we are as a school, school district, or community.”

“West Ada remains committed to nurturing and supporting our students and families, and to addressing harmful actions thoughtfully, with care, and with a focus on doing what is right,” the school district added.

West Ada School District did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Breitbart News.

WATCH — Erika Kirk: “You Have No Idea What You Have Just Unleashed”:

Rutz was not the only employee of academia to react with unabashed celebration to the horrific and gruesome murder of Kirk, who was fatally shot while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

For millions of people around the world, Kirk’s assassination served as a major mask-off and watershed moment, in which the public was able to see firsthand the shocking depravity and degradation of society.

Unhinged teachers were not shy about posting ghoulish online celebrations of Kirk’s assassination, resulting in investigations, suspensions, and firings across the United States this week.

Ironically, the examples from teachers celebrating Kirk’s death have highlighted the very issue the Turning Point USA founder spent years exposing — the left-wing extremism that students are exposed to at all levels of the American education system.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.