WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump lauded King Charles III before departing for the United Kingdom on Tuesday morning, saying he represents his country well.

Trump spoke with reporters as he walked to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, en route to Joint Base Andrews and ultimately London. He expressed his excitement about visiting Windsor Castle after he went to Buckingham Palace on the state visit in his first term.

“My relationship is very good with the U.K., and Charles, as you know, who’s now King, is my friend, and it’s the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honored twice. So it’s a great honor,” Trump said.

“And this one’s at Windsor. They’ve never used Windsor Castle for this before. They used Buckingham Palace, and I don’t want to say one’s better than the other, but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate, right? So it’s going to be nice,” he added.

Trade will be another facet of the trip, Trump said. The United Kingdom was the first country to work out a trade deal with the United States following the tariffs Trump announced on April 2, or “Liberation Day.”

“They want to see if they can refine the trade deal a little bit,” he said. “We made a deal, and it’s a great deal, and I’m into helping them. Our country is doing very well. We’ve never done this well… We’re having trillions of dollars come in because of the tariffs. They’d like to see if they could get a little bit better deal, so we’ll talk to them.”

He reiterated that King Charles III and Queen Camilla are his long-time friends.

“It’s an honor to have him as king, and you know… I think he represents the country so well; I’ve watched. He’s such an elegant gentleman, and he represents the country so well,” he said.