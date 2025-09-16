Trump Launches $15bn Lawsuit Against NYT: ‘Allowed to Freely Lie, Smear, and Defame Me’

President Donald Trump has launched a $15 billion “defamation and libel lawsuit” against the New York Times he announced Monday night.

Four of the newspaper’s reporters, and publisher Penguin Random House, have been specifically named in the action claiming defamation and libel, and citing reputational damage, a Florida court filing as seen and reported by Reuters showed.

“The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform confirming the legal action.

Trump dismissed the leftist newspaper as a “virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party” and accused it of lying about his “family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole.”

Trump’s suit cites a series of New York Times articles, one an editorial prior to the 2024 presidential election, which said he was unfit for office, and a 2024 book published by Penguin titled Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success.

The president further singled out the newspaper’s endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and said it had become a “virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party”.

Paramount recently settled a Trump lawsuit over election coverage on CBS News’ flagship show “60 Minutes” for $16 million, as Breitbart News reported.

He had alleged the program deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 election rival, Kamala Harris, in her favor.

Trump sued media magnate Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal in July for at least $10 billion in July after it published an article about his friendship with Epstein.