WATCH: Kash Patel Calls Adam Schiff ‘Biggest Fraud to Ever Sit in the United States Senate’

FBI Director Kash Patel called Sen. Adam Schif (D-CA) “the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate” during a contentious exchange in Patel’s testimony at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The argument erupted after Schiff continued a line of questioning in which Democrats suggested Patel had fired FBI agents, or removed them from cases, at the direction of the White House for political reasons.

Schiff then went after Patel over the Jeffrey Epstein case, implying that Patel had not released Epstein’s “black book” (which, in fact, has been released), and attacking him over the questioning of convicted Epstein aide Ghislaine Maxwell.

The two of them erupted at each other:

Schiff has a long-standing vendetta against Patel, as Breitbart News has reported:

Schiff has been trying to destroy Patel ever since 2017, when Patel helped expose the fact that members of the outgoing Obama administration abused their power to “unmask” the names of Americans caught on foreign wiretaps, a practice that was thought to have led to the unjust firing and prosecution of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn over false allegations of collusion with Russia.