WATCH: Mazie Hirono Admits Men and Women Have ‘Physiological Differences’ in Complaint About FBI Fitness Test

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) appeared to forget to pander to the cult of transgenderism on Tuesday when she admitted during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that men and women are, in fact, biologically different.

Hirono stated, without qualification, that men and women have “physiological differences,” when questioning Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel about the agency’s fitness standards. The Democrat seemed to complain that requiring female applicants to perform certain exercises is unfair, calling pull-ups “harsh.”

“One question I had is that you are now requiring applicants to be able to do a certain kind of pull-ups, which a lot of women cannot because of physiological differences. Are you requiring these kinds of pull-ups?” Hirono asked Patel.

“We are requiring a physical program at BFTC (Basic Field Training Course) at Quantico, because FBI agents carrying guns in the field have to chase down bad guys and do really hard work. The physical fitness standards—” Patel began to answer before Hirono interrupted him.

Patel continued, “We are requiring everybody to pass the 1811 standards at BFTC. If you wanna chase down a bad guy and put him in handcuffs, you better be able to do a pull-up.”

Hirono — who has previously worked to block Republicans from protecting women’s sports from the incursion of transgender athletes and tried to undermine President Trump’s transgender troops ban — said the reason she asked the question is because “there are concerns about whether or not being able to do these kinds of harsh pull-ups is really required of FBI agents.”

“Doing one pull up is not harsh, and there are always medical exemptions to that,” Patel fired back.

Female applicants must complete a minimum of one pull-up as part of the agency’s Physical Fitness Test (PFT), per the FBI’s website. Male applicants must complete a minimum of two to three pull-ups.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.