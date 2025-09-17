Florida City of Melbourne Considering Renaming Strip of Road ‘Charlie Kirk Lane’

The Florida city of Melbourne is considering renaming a strip of road “Charlie Kirk Lane,” Mayor Paul Alfrey stated.

The stretch of road that would be renamed is currently Cypress Avenue, where a business called Lamb & Co. Fishmongers sits. The business has come under heavy scrutiny after the owner — now apologetic — publicly celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in public during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

The owner, Kaili Lamb, initially wrote on social media, “Sorry, not sorry what a (expletive) douche” but has since apologized and deleted the post, calling it a “terrible mistake.

Lamb told Florida Today that she received “threatening online messages and phone calls” after her post and apologized publicly a few days ago, taking full responsibility for the inappropriate comments, admitting they were “deeply inappropriate and hurtful.”

“I take full responsibility for my poor judgement and hurtful words,” Lamb said, publicly stating that the business values all of their customers across the political spectrum.

“I have deleted the comment and I want to publicly apologize to Charlie Kirk’s family, friends and supporters. No one deserves to have their grief compounded by such callous remarks, regardless of political beliefs,” the business owner explained.

Her remarks have damaged the business, with many expressing disgust and giving it bad reviews. However, Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey insists his plan to rename the stretch of road that Lamb’s business sits on is not a form of retaliation against Lamb’s business. Rather, he said it is simply “one of the best roads when it comes to least impact.”

“It’s not because of the business owner. It’s the idea that the city of Melbourne represents all people. I fought and changed the airport road to Martin Luther King Boulevard and I got a lot of backlash,” said Alfrey, who plans to bring this before the city council next week, said.

“There are a lot of people including myself that feel there should be something done,” he said, emphasizing he believes in the freedom of speech, pointing to his defense for Space Coast Pride as well.

This comes as others seek ways to honor Kirk, with New College of Florida announcing the commission of a Charlie Kirk statue to sit on campus.

New College President Richard Corcoran said in a statement that Kirk “knew that universities are ground zero for free speech and the marketplace of ideas.”

“These ideas are not luxuries, but the foundation of a free republic,” Corcoran continued, adding that Kirk’s life and death “remind us all that a nation cannot survive if it abandons these rights.”