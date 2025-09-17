Former President Barack Obama is trying to manage and redirect the huge civic conflicts that he fuelled with his “experiment” in nation-changing mass migration.

“[I] insist that in that process of debate, we respect other people’s right to say things that we profoundly disagree with,” Obama told a September 16 public meeting at the Jefferson Educational Society, six days after progressives began celebrating Kirk’s shocking murder.

“I didn’t know Charlie Kirk … I think [his] ideas were wrong,” he said, adding:

I can disagree with some of [Kirk’s] broader suggestions that liberals and Democrats are promoting conspiracy to displace whites and replace them by ushering in illegal immigrants. Those are … topics that we have to be able to discuss honestly and forthrightly.

Krik repeatedly criticized migration as a wealth-shifting, population-changing imposition by the bipartisan establishment.

Yet at the same event, Obama acknowledged that mass migration is an elite-driven “experiment” which has created and fuelled civic conflict.

“There’s never been an experiment [emphasis added] like this, where you have people from every corner of the globe show up in one place,” Obama said, adding:

[We] say, based on these ideals — we hold these truths to be self-evident…all men are created equal … and a constitution and a Bill of Rights and a democracy — that we can somehow figure out how to get along and maintain our private beliefs and pray to god in our own ways, and retain aspects of the cultures that we bring from wherever it is that we’re coming from, and yet still decide that we are all Americans … and try to make it better for each successive generation.

“I think George W. Bush believed that [it is possible] … I know John McCain believed it. I know Mitt Romney believed it,” Obama added at 23 minutes.

The imposed diversity has generated civic conflict, Obama admitted:

The point is, is that bipartisanship worked pretty well in Washington when everybody looked the same. And it was harder to do when people started seeing that, “Hey, those folks are now here, too.”

“The country right now is going through sort of a political crisis of the sort that we haven’t seen before,” he admitted.

In 2009, Obama appointed migration booster Alejandro Mayorkas to a top slot in the Department of Homeland Security. Mayorkas then directed Presidnet Joe Biden’s pro-migration policies from 2021 to 2025.

In 2024, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were properly elected to end and reverse Obama’s elite-backed, wealth-shifting, chaos-maximizing experiment in mass migration.

Unsurprisingly, Obama still wants Americans to continue the experiment of imported diversity and multiculturalism that he repeatedly promoted while he was in power from 2009 to 2017.

So Obama is trying to shift blame to the citizens, voters, and politicians who want to reduce the conflicts caused by his migration experiment.

Under Trump, “We’re okay with just breaking the rules, just breaking the system in certain ways,” he said, adding:

Let’s take something like the National Guard. In Washington, D.C. right now, you have National Guard folks deployed who are setting up checkpoints. And they’re working with ICE, and you have ICE agents who are checking people’s IDs and stopping traffic. That’s not something that we’ve seen before in a non-emergency situation. In Los Angeles, these ICE agents, in terms of who are we going to stop, recently were engaging in practices that involved stopping people who are Latino and deciding, well, that justifies you being stopped and checked, in some cases, by somebody who’s masked and does not feel obliged to identify themselves. You then have a Supreme Court that said that was okay, although they didn’t write a written opinion, used something called the shadow docket to say, well, for now, we think that’s okay.

Obama has also blamed the economy and technology.

The conflicts are amplified by “changes in the economy, changes in demographics, and then changes in technology and media, and this brings us to the question of social media,” Obama said, adding:

What happened was, is that how we got information changed, and it was turbocharged by social media. And suddenly, you have a big chunk of the country, who the reality they’re receiving every day is entirely different than the reality I’m receiving. And so, that combination of forces, I think, created huge political tensions. And it also got the government stuck, because of the filibuster, because of gerrymandering. It made it very difficult to move forward and get stuff done in a divided country in which each side has completely different views of what’s true and what’s false.

Obama’s “experiment” admission echoes his pro-diversity pitch during the 2024 Democratic convention.

“No nation, no society has ever tried to build a democracy as big and as diverse as ours before, one that includes people that, over decades, have come from every corner of the globe,” he said in August 2024.

“The rest of the world is watching to see if we can actually pull this off,” Obama said, hinting at the threat posed by Trump’s rival vision — “Make America Great Again.”

In November 2024, the nation’s voters rejected Obama and decided that their government should stop trying to “pull this off.”