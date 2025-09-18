Exclusive: Nancy Mace Files Bill to Eliminate D.C. DEI Offices, Left’s ‘Ideological Playground’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) moved Thursday to dismantle D.C. city government Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices she believes are holding back the city from carrying out its most basic functions.

Mace introduced the No DEI in DC Act to defund and eliminate DEI-tasked offices that waste time and taxpayer dollars on identity politics. If passed, her legislation would eliminate 16 offices in D.C. and strike woke language from the D.C. Code.

“For years, the Left have used D.C.’s government as their ideological playground,” said Mace. “D.C. officials are wasting taxpayer dollars to divide Americans by race and gender while their basic services crumble. The No DEI in DC Act ends this scam and puts President Trump’s vision to Make D.C. Safe Again into action.”

President Donald Trump highlighted the incompetence of the nation’s capitol city in August by using his constitutional authority to take over the district’s police force. This action, combined with national guardsmen patrolling D.C.’s streets, caused crime in the notoriously unsafe city to plummet, making it safe for residents and tourists to travel throughout the city.

Although Trump’s 30-day police takeover ended, the guardsmen have remained, for now.

Mace’s bill targets the Left’s political machine inside D.C.’s government with the aim of steering the city’s resources and attention towards more crucial matters like crime, vagrancy, and public safety.

D.C. officials have hidden from taxpayers how much of their money is being funneled away from critical functions towards DEI programs and offices, Mace’s office says. Yet there are at least 16 taxpayer-funded offices and commissions related to DEI embedded across D.C.’s government including the Office of Racial Equity, the Commission on Reparations, the Office of LGBTQ Affairs, and the Commission on Health Equity, all written into the D.C. Code and shielded from accountability.

Mace’s bill makes use of Congress’s constitutional authority to oversee D.C. to defund and dismantle that bureaucracy and terminate its leftwing political mandates like racial equity training.

Key provisions of the No DEI in DC Act include:

Prohibits DEI practices: Eliminates and defunds DEI programs in the D.C. government.

Eliminates and defunds DEI programs in the D.C. government. Ends forced indoctrination: Eliminates mandatory DEI and racial equity training across all D.C. agencies.

Eliminates mandatory DEI and racial equity training across all D.C. agencies. Removes ideological language from the D.C. Code: Strikes terms like “LGBTQIA+ birthing people” and “justice-involved youth” from statutes.

Strikes terms like “LGBTQIA+ birthing people” and “justice-involved youth” from statutes. Dismantles the DEI bureaucracy: Abolishes 16 taxpayer-funded offices and commissions, including the Office of Racial Equity, the Commission on Reparations, the Office of LGBTQ Affairs, and the Commission on Health Equity.

Abolishes 16 taxpayer-funded offices and commissions, including the Office of Racial Equity, the Commission on Reparations, the Office of LGBTQ Affairs, and the Commission on Health Equity. Prevents back-door revival: Blocks the re-creation of these offices under new names or disguises.

Blocks the re-creation of these offices under new names or disguises. Creates real enforcement: Authorizes a private right of action against the D.C. government for violations.

Mace, who prominently fought to keep Rep. Sarah (born Tim) McBride (D-DE), a man who identifies as a woman, from accessing women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, has focused on attacking harmful DEI initiatives and highlighting radical Democrat gender policies.

Her latest bill is part of that broader push to end DEI politics and stop taxpayer dollars from funding divisive agendas.

A graduate of the Citadel, Mace has also introduced: the Restoring Merit in the Military Act to ensure all military personnel decisions are based solely on merit and not race, ethnicity, or national origin; the Restoring Merit in the Military Service Academies Act to ensure merit-based admissions in service academies; and the No Indoctrination of Military Kids Act which requires schools overseen by the Department of War to focus on education, not political agendas, while banning Critical Race Theory (CRT) as well as DEI offices, training, and programs from all schools overseen by the Department of War.

