Bernville, Pennsylvania Mayor Shawn Raup-Konsavage (D) sparked outrage after posting on social media that he is “glad” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is dead.

“This is what MAGA represents, This is what Trump lowered flags for. If this represents you then I don’t want to hear that you are offended that I’m glad he is gone,” the Bernville mayor posted.

This is not the first time that the mayor has enflamed controversy.

After the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, he posted, “Try harder.”

“That Trump post that he had posted, there was a lot of controversy with that in this town, a lot of hatred towards him after that,” Mark Rodriguez, a Bernville resident, said.

“Me, I really don’t care honestly, but it’s sad when everybody judges this man based on his opinion. He’s done great things for this town; he’s helped a lot and with all this going on it seems like he just shelters himself now,” Rodriguez continued.

Wayne Lesher, the Bernville council vice president, said, “He said what he wanted to on his own Facebook page which is freedom of speech and all that, but I certainly don’t agree with it and I think what he said was terrible. You’re celebrating the death of somebody; that’s nothing to celebrate.”

“It does have consequences. Several people have lost their jobs because of what they said, and you have freedom of speech to say what you want but you can pay for it too,” Lesher continued.