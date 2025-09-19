Sean Duffy Warns Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to Get DEI Out of Bridge Rebuild

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy warned Friday that Maryland’s unconstitutional diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements threaten the construction of a critical multibillion-dollar bridge project.

Duffy wrote to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) concerning the troubled Francis Scott Key (FSK) Bridge replacement project, emphasizing the Trump administration’s commitment to overseeing all federal dollars funding the replacement of the bridge.

Politico reported the price tag for the Francis Scott Key Bridge could exceed $5 billion — more than double Maryland’s original estimate.

In the letter, Duffy raised concerns over reports of escalating project costs and questioned the proposed budget and timeline, raising alarms regarding unconstitutional DEI contracting practices that prioritize race- and gender-based requirements ahead of project completion.

“It’s my job to ensure the American people’s tax dollars are spent properly and major projects are completed on time and on budget,” said Duffy in a statement. “DEI contracting practices and ballooning project costs are already threatening to delay this critical project. We will leverage our oversight authorities to ensure this vital bridge is rebuilt the right way.”

In December, Congress voted to cover 100 percent of the project’s costs with taxpayer dollars.

Duffy’s letter reminds Moore of federal oversight over the project and urges Maryland to deliver the FSK Bridge efficiently.

“It is my role to guarantee that federally funded projects benefit the entire Nation through every dollar spent,” Duffy wrote. “When a State partners with DOT on major infrastructure projects like the FSK Bridge, it partners with the American people.”

The secretary questioned Maryland’s $1.8B federally funded FSK Bridge estimate, budget, and timeline, expressing his interest in “how the State of Maryland plans to achieve key delivery metrics for the FSK Bridge replacement project, including MDOT’s estimates of a $1.8 billion project cost and the 2028 expected completion date.”

He also expressed concern on Maryland’s FSK Bridge contracts being based on unconstitutional race- or sex-based factors.

“Any reliance on race- or sex-conscious factors in contracting decisions could introduce significant legal vulnerabilities and inefficiencies in the management of the project,” he warned.

Duffy closed by emphasizing his desire to work with Maryland to “chart a path forward” on the bridge safely, cost effectively, and in a timely manner, a target that likely will require a focus on merit, not DEI.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News.