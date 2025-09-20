Authorities Are Dealing with Threats Around Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Sunday

The apprehension of an armed man at the stadium site of Charlie Kirk’s memorial as well as reported threats against key speakers scheduled at the high-profile event Sunday is sparking fresh fears of political violence.

The individual detained was carrying a gun and a knife when he was detained at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Friday and falsely claimed to be a member of law enforcement, numerous outlets have reported.

A memo obtained by ABC News revealed that authorities are “tracking several threats of unknown credibility” against people expected at the event — specifically President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and members of the Kirk family.

According to the memo issued to the top federal law enforcement agencies:

Violent extremists and unaffiliated lone offenders may view the memorial service or related events as attractive attack targets due to the attendance of these individuals, other senior US government officials, state and local government officials, and political activists and due to major international media attention.

Local law enforcement in Glendale and the U.S. Secret Service are investigating the individual, who was observed acting suspiciously at State Farm Stadium, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News Digital Saturday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man they say was armed with a gun and a knife and presented “inactive law enforcement credentials,” according to several reports.

“The individual was approached by Secret Service and stated during the encounter that he was a member of law enforcement and that he was armed,” Guglielmi said. “The individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody.”

Sunday’s memorial, called “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk,” is being held at the stadium used by the Arizona Cardinals. It is expected to draw some 100,000 people.

In addition to President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, the list of speakers for the event listed on the memorial’s website include White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr. Tucker Carslon, White House advisor Stephen Miller and White House Special Envoy Sergio Gor.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has designated the memorial with a Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1, or SEAR-1, the kind reserved for events like the Super Bowl.

“This designation is reserved for events of the highest national significance and enables the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event,” a DHS senior official told CBS News in a statement.

Security measures will include “uniformed and plainclothes officers, drones and 300 cameras for surveillance” as well as counterterrorism sniper teams, CBS also reported.

“The only difference here is when you have something like the Super Bowl, we had upwards of two years to plan an event like that,” a Glendale Police Department spokesman told the network. “This, we had a week to work with…We are basically all hands on deck.”

The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. local time, with doors opening at 8:00 a.m. The event’s website suggests a “dress code” of “Sunday best – red, white, or blue” and advises that a “no bag” security policy will be in effect. Even clear bags are not permitted.

“Please be advised that enhanced security measures are in place, which may result in longer wait times than usual,” the website stated.

Kirk is set to be laid to rest in Phoenix where he lived with his wife, Erika, 36, and their two children.

Earlier this week the Trump administration deployed Air Force Two to fly Kirk’s casket from Utah to Arizona, accompanied by his widow Erika, the vice president, and Second Lady Usha Vance.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for mo