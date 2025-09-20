Jason Miller, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, said that former Florida congressman Mike Waltz, who was confirmed Friday as ambassador to the United Nations, is a “proven ally” of Trump’s.

During an interview on Breitbart News Saturday with Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle, Miller spoke about an Associated Press article titled “Delays to Mike Waltz’s UN bid make it all but impossible he’s in the role for a major world meeting.” Days later, in a 47-43 vote on Friday, the Senate confirmed Waltz to serve as the United States ambassador to the U.N.

Miller added that Waltz’s confirmation was important because the United States hasn’t “had a real ambassador to the U.N.” for years, while behind the scenes “anti-American plays” were happening at the U.N.

“We haven’t had a real ambassador to the U.N. — literally going on years now, and the fact that the Chinese have taken over the building, the fact that you have so much of this behind the scenes — the liberalism, the globalist takeover, all these anti-American plays that are continually going on at the U.N.,” Miller said.

“We haven’t had an enforcer. We haven’t had someone in there who’s going to make sure to have America’s back. But that’s going to change now. Now we have Mike Waltz, who’s been a proven ally for President Trump, who’s going to get in there and he’s going to start taking it directly to these guys, and have some real enforcement going on — make sure that especially with all the money and everything that Americans send to fund the U.N., that we’re not going to allow this stuff to happen anymore.”

Miller further explained the significance of Waltz’s role as ambassador to the U.N., noting that other countries are “moving and scheming” and attempting to find ways “that they can effectively collude against Americans.” Miller added that with Waltz’s confirmation, now the United States has “our own sheriff.”

“What people don’t realize is everything that’s going on behind the scenes. You have other countries that are moving and scheming and trying to move resolutions, and trying to shift pots of money around, and find different ways that they can effectively collude against Americans or against free speech, or in favor of anti-Israel forces. There are so many different things that they’re trying to work behind the scenes, and now we have our own sheriff — our own patrolman who can go through and catch those things.”

“When the bad guys are trying to mobilize against the United States, we have a very powerful mouthpiece — someone who’s directly connected with the president, who can bring public attention to things that other countries or their representatives are trying to do.”

Miller added that “having someone there who’s the watchdog, the sheriff who’s on top of these things at all times is critically important,” and noted that the U.N. “has been working against U.S. interests” for years.

