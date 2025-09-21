Trump to Host Major Press Conference Monday on Autism

President Donald Trump announced Sunday he would be holding a major press conference on Autism on Monday, noting, “I think we found an answer.”

Trump hinted at Monday’s press conference, which will feature Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz, while speaking at Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk’s tribute service in Glendale, Arizona.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to have one of the biggest announcements really, medically, I think, in the history of our country,” Trump said. “We’re going to be doing it with Bobby, and Oz, and all of the professionals. I think you’re going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism.”

“We’re going to be talking in the Oval Office in the White House about autism, how it happens, so we won’t let it happen anymore, and how to get at least somewhat better when you have it, so that parents can help their child, their beautiful child,” he added. “That’s a big one.”

Trump said he has made it a priority of his administration to get an “answer” to autism and noted the substantial increase in autism rates in recent decades.

“I think it’s going to be one of the most important news conferences I’ll ever have. And I look so forward to it,” he noted, adding that Kirk would have greatly looked forward to the presser as well.

Trump said earlier this month on the South Lawn that his administration was getting to the bottom of Autism when Breitbart News asked for his reaction to establishment attacks on Kennedy.

“Well, he’s a different kind of a guy,” Trump told Breitbart News. “He’s got a lot of good ideas, but he’s got a lot of ideas. You know, normally, they don’t have any ideas, and that’s why we have problems with autism and so many other things, because we’re coming up with the answers for autism. You watch.”

“We’re coming up with the answers for other things that normal people, regular people, easy to get along with people, wouldn’t be able to do. He’s got a lot of ideas, and so do I, and we’re going to clean it up,” he added.