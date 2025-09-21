Watch Live: Memorial Held for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Arizona

A memorial for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, September 21.

Mrs. Erika Kirk, who was unanimously voted the new CEO of Turning Point this week, will speak at the ceremony, as well as President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other members of the Trump White House.

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while debating at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and are seeking the death penalty.