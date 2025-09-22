Exclusive: NRSC Ad Blasts Roy Cooper for ‘Riding Shotgun’ with National Democrats in North Carolina

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released a digital ad Monday, first reviewed by Breitbart News, accusing Democrat North Carolina Senate candidate and former Gov. Roy Cooper of riding shotgun as national Democrats pushed harmful policies in the state.

The ad portrays Cooper as being out of touch with working North Carolinians and failing to combat crime, defending radical transgender ideology, raising taxes, and managing a hurricane response that cost lives.

The NRSC released the ad, titled “Democrat’s Favorite Shotgun Rider,” after Cooper made his first in-person Senate campaign event just days earlier.

“Career politician Roy Cooper spent nearly 40 years loyally pushing the Democrats’ far-left agenda in North Carolina,” said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. “After weeks of being criticized for soft-on-crime policies that led to a young woman’s brutal murder, Cooper finally showed his face in person, but no amount of hiding and carefully orchestrated campaign stops will distract voters from the truth that Roy Cooper is a failed governor who left North Carolina less safe, less prosperous, and more radically woke than he found it.”

The ad, generated in part using artificial intelligence software, features narration that Cooper “has been chauffeured around North Carolina for years” during his 37 years as a Democrat politician in the state. “So naturally, he knows exactly what the state needs.”

“That’s why he raised your taxes, released violent criminals, shut down schools for over a year, and let men compete in women’s sports,” the voice-over says.

“Then, when Biden and Kamala botched the hurricane disaster response, Cooper praised them and called President Trump a ‘threat to our democracy,'” it continued.

Cooper is projected to run against former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, endorsed by President Donald Trump, in the 2026 general election.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.