A 12-year-old girl who had a bullet lodged in her brain during the horrific shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic Church this past August has seen a “miraculous” recovery.

As Breitbart News reported in late August, two children were killed and 17 others were wounded during a shooting at Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis while the students attended Mass. One of the victims, seventh grader Sophia Forchas, survived after a gunshot to the head left her in critical condition. Her family revealed this week that she has been making a strong neurological recovery after being moved to an inpatient rehabilitation program.

“Sophia is strong, brave, and unwavering in her fight toward healing,” the family said in a statement.

“Sophia surviving this horrific attack is a miracle,” the statement added. “Her healing progress is nothing short of miraculous.”