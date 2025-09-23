President Donald Trump joked Tuesday the “two things” he received from the United Nations were “a bad escalator and a bad telemotor” after both malfunctioned on his visit to the General Assembly in New York.

After contending he received no help from the United Nations in brokering peace deals, Trump highlighted the U.N.’s broken escalator, which malfunctioned while he and the first lady were taking it, and the failing telemotor at the start of his speech.

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle,” Trump said, after sharing the U.N. did not assist him in reaching peace deals or ceasefires he has brokered since returning to office. “If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen, but she’s in great shape. We’re both in good shape.”

“And then a teleprompter that didn’t work. These are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” he added, shortly before the teleprompter began working.

Trump said at the beginning of his remarks, to loud laughs, that the person responsible for the teleprompter “is in big trouble”

“I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working. I feel very happy to be up here with you, nevertheless, and that way you speak more from the heart,” he said.

“I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble.”