Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger was criticized for comments made in a video posted to social media, calling for supporters to let their “rage fuel” them.

In the video, shared by Virginia Lt. Gov. and Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears, Spanberger shared a “story about once complaining about politics in front of her mother,” who advised her to “let your rage fuel you,” according to Fox News.

Spanberger’s words were reportedly made during an event in June:

During the June event, Spanberger closed her speech with a story about once complaining about politics in front of her mother, who responded, “Let your rage fuel you.” “And so, Mom, I love you. I thank you for the sage advice. And to the rest of us, every time we hear a new story, we let it fuel us,” she said. “Every time we turn on the news, we let it fuel us. Every time something bad is happening, we say, ‘Oh that’s motivation.'”

“Rage,” Earle-Sears wrote in a post on X. “That’s what Abigail Spanberger is calling for. We’ve seen it with racist signs, cruel jeers, even cheering a father’s assassination for daring to disagree.”

Earle-Sears continued to point out that she was “asking for love” for people’s neighbors and for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Virginia is for lovers—not rage,” Earle-Sears added.

The Henrico Citizen reported that during a campaign stop at the Eastern Henrico Government Center on Friday, Spanberger “encouraged voters to not only focus on the three statewide races,” but to also focus on “the 100 Virginia House of Delegates races.” Spanberger also told supporters, “Let your rage fuel you”:

At the campaign stop, Spanberger encouraged voters to not only focus on the three statewide races – governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general – but also the 100 Virginia House of Delegates races on the ballot this fall. “Let your rage fuel you,” she said. “The things that you think are wrong, these things that we want to improve, the things we want to make better . . . that we want to see in Richmond, or that we want to see pushed back against in Washington. We have the ability here in Virginia to ensure that we set the stage for what’s to come.”

“Abigail Spanberger now in two separate events using this line,” Walter Curt wrote in a post on X. “That means this is her typical campaign stump speech. She is traveling around Virginia telling her supporters to ‘let their rage fuel them.’ That is completely insane and irresponsible.”

“The @arlingtondems have let their rage fuel them for years,” the X account for the Arlington Republican Party wrote. “They’re condescending to voters. They verbally accost Republican poll greeters. They steal, vandalize, and destroy Republican yard signs. Is rage really a responsible motivator in politics?”

“Vote Virginia!! Vote for Winsome Earle-Sears,” another person wrote in a post on X. “Or be stuck with Spanberger.”

“How can anyone vote for this person,” another person wrote.

“‘Let your rage fuel you,'” another person wrote. “Actual words from the Democrats’ candidate for governor in Virginia. When the next act of political violence occurs in the commonwealth we will know exactly who encouraged it.”

