FBI: Dallas Sniper Who Attacked ICE Facility had ‘Anti-ICE’ ‘Ideological Motive’

FBI Director Kash Patel reported that the man who shot at an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning had an “idealogical {sic} motive.” At least one of the bullets loaded in a clip had “Anti-ICE” marked on the shell casing.

Director Patel said the man fired several rounds at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Wednesday morning. Patel said the man killed one person and wounded several others. He then took his own life as agents approached his rooftop location.

In a statement on social media, Patel wrote:

While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack (see photo below). One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.” More updates will be forthcoming. These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead the these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice. Thankfully, no law enforcement personnel were injured. Please pray for the injured and deceased.

Original reports indicated that two immigrant detainees were killed and one person is in critical condition in Dallas after an attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility early Wednesday morning. Reports indicate the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Patel now reports that only one person was killed.

