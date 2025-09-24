Reuters Poll: Americans Greatly Distrust Democrats’ Mass Migration Agenda

A new poll reveals that American adults mostly distrust Democrats on the issue of immigration, suggesting huge opposition to their mass migration agenda.

The poll, conducted for Reuters by Ipsos, asked more than 1,000 American adults “which party has a better plan” on various issues from crime to the environment. The poll was conducted over the weekend and has a margin of error of ±3 percentage points.

Significantly, just 22 percent of Americans said Democrats have a better plan on immigration, while 40 percent said they prefer Republicans on the issue. With crime, only 2 in 10 Americans said they favor Democrats to handle the issue, while 4 in 10 prefer Republicans.

Likewise, 42 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda — which is focused on massively expanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to more swiftly arrest and deport millions of illegal aliens from the United States.

Compare that approval on immigration to former President Joe Biden’s: In December 2024, just 26 percent of Americans said they approved of his administration’s open borders policies, which oversaw the arrival of more than 8 million illegal aliens to the United States.

The poll reveals a deep distrust among Americans for Democrats’ mass migration agenda, where amnesty for illegal aliens, catch and release at the southern border, and rapid naturalizations are at the forefront, while interior immigration enforcement is gutted.

Under Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, for instance, the foreign-born population hit a record 52 million or about 15.5 percent of the nation’s total population. In addition, Biden and Harris oversaw a record 3.5 million legal immigrants securing naturalized American citizenship — by far the most of any single presidential term in U.S. history.

