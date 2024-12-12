President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have set new records on illegal immigration and legal immigration in fewer than four years.

Analysis from the Migration Policy Institute reveals that from Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2024, the Biden administration awarded naturalized American citizenship to almost 3.5 million legal immigrants.

This is “by far the most of any single presidential term,” MPI reports.

For perspective, the number of legal immigrants who secured naturalized American citizenship under Biden eclipses those who got citizenship under former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, combined.

The only presidential administration to come close to Biden’s record number of naturalizations was President George W. Bush in his second term.

Much of the record-breaking naturalization rate can be credited to the Biden administration’s insistence on drastically cutting the application wait time.

“Processing times improved over this period; [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] took a median of five months to process naturalization applications in Fiscal Year 2024, down from 11.5 months at the start of Biden’s term,” MPI reports.

Biden also oversaw the admission of 4.3 million legal immigrant green card-holders over the last four years. In addition, a record 1.1 million foreign students were awarded student visas to attend American universities and colleges in the last academic year.

Sky-high legal immigration levels, where more than a million legal immigrants are admitted every year, coupled with record-breaking illegal immigration levels under Biden have ballooned the nation’s foreign-born population to almost 52 million — the largest ever in American history.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.